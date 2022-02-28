Public Index Network (PIN) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $2,267.00

Public Index Network (CURRENCY:PIN) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Public Index Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0177 or 0.00000041 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Public Index Network has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Public Index Network has a market cap of $2.69 million and approximately $2,267.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002319 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00043199 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,895.24 or 0.06711819 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43,260.29 or 1.00287288 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.04 or 0.00046454 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.45 or 0.00049715 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002854 BTC.

Public Index Network Profile

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain

