Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.080-$2.080 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.810. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Exelon also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.180-$2.320 EPS.

Several research firms recently commented on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Exelon from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Exelon from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Exelon from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Exelon from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $44.73.

EXC traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $42.19. The company had a trading volume of 458,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,530,500. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.19. Exelon has a 52-week low of $27.75 and a 52-week high of $44.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.338 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 78.95%.

In other news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 974 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $394,000. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exelon (Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

