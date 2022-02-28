Tapmydata Price Tops $0.0387 on Exchanges (TAP)

Tapmydata (CURRENCY:TAP) traded 19.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 28th. Tapmydata has a total market capitalization of $680,097.91 and $41.00 worth of Tapmydata was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tapmydata coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0387 or 0.00000090 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Tapmydata has traded down 22.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tapmydata alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $99.44 or 0.00230521 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00012741 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003521 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000722 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00023250 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001935 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0388 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Tapmydata Coin Profile

Tapmydata (TAP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Tapmydata’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,566,430 coins. Tapmydata’s official Twitter account is @tapmydata

According to CryptoCompare, “TappingCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 Algorithm that enables instant, near-zero cost payments to anyone in the world. “

Buying and Selling Tapmydata

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tapmydata directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tapmydata should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tapmydata using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tapmydata Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tapmydata and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.