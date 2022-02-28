Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYNE – Get Rating) will report ($0.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.25) and the lowest is ($0.28). Zynerba Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.33) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Zynerba Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.99) to ($0.95). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.11) to ($0.87). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals.

Get Zynerba Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ZYNE shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zynerba Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZYNE traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2.26. The company had a trading volume of 271,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,963. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.15 million, a P/E ratio of -2.17 and a beta of 2.23. Zynerba Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $2.17 and a one year high of $7.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ZYNE. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 355,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 22.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 380,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 8,314 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 9,586 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Zynerba Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 64,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 11,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.81% of the company’s stock.

About Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Zynerba Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of pharmaceutically-produced transdermal cannabinoid therapies. It focuses on research and development of rare and near-rare neuropsychiatric conditions. The firm offers Zygel product, which formulated as a permeation-enhanced gel for transdermal delivery.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (ZYNE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zynerba Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.