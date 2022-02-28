Brokerages Anticipate Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) to post $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital reported earnings per share of $0.43 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.82 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a net margin of 59.38% and a return on equity of 10.24%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.31 EPS.

HASI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Friday, January 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.88.

In other Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital news, EVP Marc T. Pangburn sold 4,700 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.27, for a total value of $203,369.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HASI. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,761,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $146,672,000 after acquiring an additional 579,702 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 134.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 940,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,792,000 after acquiring an additional 539,036 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 1,073.4% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 251,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,099,000 after acquiring an additional 229,700 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,181,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,735,000 after acquiring an additional 212,239 shares during the period. Finally, Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 4th quarter valued at $11,173,000. 83.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HASI traded up $0.78 on Monday, hitting $47.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,596,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 835,873. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 18.82 and a quick ratio of 22.80. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 52-week low of $34.66 and a 52-week high of $65.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st. This is an increase from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s payout ratio is 94.59%.

About Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in focusing on solutions that reduce carbon emissions and increase resilience to climate change by providing capital and specialized expertise to companies in the energy efficiency, renewable energy and other sustainable infrastructure markets.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (HASI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.