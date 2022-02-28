Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.330-$4.570 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CSR shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $106.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Investors Real Estate Trust presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $105.63.
NYSE:CSR traded down $3.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.99. The stock had a trading volume of 117,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,185. The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.78 and its 200 day moving average is $100.30. Investors Real Estate Trust has a fifty-two week low of $66.91 and a fifty-two week high of $112.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.77, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06.
Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Centerspace engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. It focuses on making operational enhancements to improve residents experience, redeveloping existing apartment communities to meet market demands and acquiring new apartment communities in the Minneapolis/St.
