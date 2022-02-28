Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.450-$3.510 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.53 billion-$4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.71 billion.Zoom Video Communications also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.860-$0.880 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $182.92 price objective for the company. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $250.00 to $147.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a sell rating to an underperform rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $282.80.

Get Zoom Video Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM traded up $7.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $132.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,709,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,228,439. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $157.95 and a 200-day moving average of $229.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of -1.24. Zoom Video Communications has a 12-month low of $114.26 and a 12-month high of $440.00.

In related news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.57, for a total value of $968,619.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 80,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total transaction of $12,841,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 151,879 shares of company stock worth $24,841,304 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 124.9% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 113.7% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 726,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,649,000 after acquiring an additional 386,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile (Get Rating)

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zoom Video Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoom Video Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.