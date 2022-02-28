$74.88 Million in Sales Expected for Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Culp, Inc. (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) will announce sales of $74.88 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Culp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $74.66 million and the highest estimate coming in at $75.10 million. Culp reported sales of $79.34 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Culp will report full-year sales of $315.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $314.33 million to $315.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $333.20 million, with estimates ranging from $331.70 million to $334.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Culp.

Culp (NYSE:CULP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The textile maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07. Culp had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $74.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CULP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Culp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Culp in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE:CULP traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 56,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,795. Culp has a fifty-two week low of $8.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.18. The company has a market capitalization of $99.15 million, a PE ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.09.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%. This is an increase from Culp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. Culp’s dividend payout ratio is 85.19%.

In related news, Director Fred A. Jackson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.30 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CULP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Culp during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Culp by 15,938.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,736 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 6,694 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Culp by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,429 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Culp by 27.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,713 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 1,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in Culp by 14.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,711 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.76% of the company’s stock.

Culp, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of mattresses and upholstery products. It operates through the Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics segments. The Mattress Fabrics segment markets and sells covers and beddings under the Culp Home Fashions brand. The Upholstery Fabrics segment produces and supplies fabrics for residential and commercial manufacturers.

