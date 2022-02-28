Brokerages Set Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH) PT at $14.17

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.17.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aveanna Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Aveanna Healthcare from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $13.50 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

In other Aveanna Healthcare news, insider Tony Strange purchased 15,000 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $97,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Afshar purchased 4,760 shares of Aveanna Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.26 per share, with a total value of $29,797.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bain Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare during the second quarter worth $1,002,337,000. Nut Tree Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 5,435,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,223,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557,591 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in Aveanna Healthcare by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 5,354,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,621,000 after buying an additional 1,018,895 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,163,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,812,000 after acquiring an additional 829,270 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in Aveanna Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,838,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVAH traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.25. 168,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,800. Aveanna Healthcare has a twelve month low of $4.52 and a twelve month high of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.27.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides private duty nursing (PDN), adult home health and hospice, home-based pediatric therapy, and enteral nutrition services in the United States. Its patient- centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals.

