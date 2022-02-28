Analysts Expect Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Million

Analysts predict that Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV – Get Rating) will post $1.56 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Aravive’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.54 million and the lowest is $500,000.00. Aravive posted sales of $5.69 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 72.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Aravive will report full-year sales of $8.02 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.96 million to $9.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.76 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $3.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aravive.

Get Aravive alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aravive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday.

NASDAQ ARAV traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.20. 32,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,294. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.19. Aravive has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $46.29 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARAV. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aravive by 606.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after purchasing an additional 158,101 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Aravive by 204.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 191,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 128,610 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Aravive by 29.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 277,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 63,400 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aravive by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 109,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 54,793 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Aravive by 142.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 54,138 shares during the period. 42.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aravive Company Profile (Get Rating)

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aravive (ARAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aravive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aravive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.