Zacks: Analysts Expect Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) to Post $2.47 EPS

Brokerages expect Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) to report earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alcoa’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.74 and the lowest is $2.14. Alcoa posted earnings of $0.79 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 212.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alcoa will report full-year earnings of $8.03 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $12.22. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $6.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $8.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alcoa.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.73. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 23.58%. Alcoa’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AA shares. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alcoa from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.58.

Shares of AA traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $75.34. 9,351,669 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,871,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.32. Alcoa has a 1 year low of $25.40 and a 1 year high of $80.58. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.33 and a beta of 2.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.10%.

In other Alcoa news, EVP John D. Slaven sold 28,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $2,133,797.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total transaction of $1,775,526.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 326,109 shares of company stock worth $20,224,090 in the last ninety days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter valued at about $903,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Alcoa by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,447,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $433,000.

Alcoa Company Profile (Get Rating)

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

