Mooncoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (MOON)

Mooncoin (CURRENCY:MOON) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Mooncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Mooncoin has traded flat against the US dollar. Mooncoin has a market cap of $6.77 million and $140.00 worth of Mooncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $110.59 or 0.00265395 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00014031 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001498 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000501 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001676 BTC.

About Mooncoin

Mooncoin (CRYPTO:MOON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 30th, 2013. Mooncoin’s total supply is 227,490,931,370 coins. Mooncoin’s official website is mooncoin.com . Mooncoin’s official Twitter account is @mooncoinitalia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Mooncoin is /r/MoonCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Mooncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mooncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mooncoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mooncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

