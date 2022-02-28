Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes S.A. (NYSE:GOL – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.44.

Separately, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GOL. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 10,256.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 717,822 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,618,000 after purchasing an additional 710,891 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,899,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,384,154 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,762,000 after acquiring an additional 454,252 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes during the 2nd quarter worth $4,132,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes by 19.8% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 2,365,933 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,052,000 after purchasing an additional 391,685 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GOL traded down $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,883,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,077. Gol Linhas Aéreas Inteligentes has a 12-month low of $5.14 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.69.

GOL Linhas Aereas Inteligentes SA provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo throughout Brazil and across Latin America. It operates its business through the Air Transportation and Loyalty Program segments. The Air Transportation segment provides air passenger transportation services.

