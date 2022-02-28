G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Receives $43.33 Average PT from Analysts

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.33.

Several analysts have commented on GTHX shares. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $41.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G1 Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of GTHX traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.61. 695,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,293. The company has a current ratio of 8.82, a quick ratio of 8.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. G1 Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.04 and a 52-week high of $26.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.42. The company has a market cap of $451.16 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.04.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.94) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.09. G1 Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 471.32% and a negative return on equity of 76.03%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that G1 Therapeutics will post -3.93 EPS for the current year.

In other G1 Therapeutics news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 34,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.41, for a total value of $355,241.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 291.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 48,788 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,310,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,799,000 after purchasing an additional 68,127 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 5,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in G1 Therapeutics by 83.7% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 8,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.73% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

