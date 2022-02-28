Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.620-$0.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 million-$610 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $595.11 million.Acadia Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-$3.150 EPS.
Acadia Healthcare stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,453. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.45. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $68.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.30.
ACHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.69.
Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.
