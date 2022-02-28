Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Releases Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.620-$0.660 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $600 million-$610 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $595.11 million.Acadia Healthcare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-$3.150 EPS.

Acadia Healthcare stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 798,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 445,453. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.45. Acadia Healthcare has a twelve month low of $50.07 and a twelve month high of $68.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.30.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

ACHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $71.69.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,588,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,597,000 after acquiring an additional 259,180 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,331,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,836,000 after purchasing an additional 240,932 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 251.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 196,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,305,000 after purchasing an additional 140,231 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 192,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,701,000 after purchasing an additional 4,172 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 133,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,480 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment is classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities, residential treatment centers, and outpatient community-based services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.