$0.34 EPS Expected for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) to report earnings of $0.34 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.32 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year earnings of $2.25 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.34. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.54. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.23). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 10.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.17.

Shares of NYSE:RBA traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.38. 466,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,350. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.53. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $76.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is 73.53%.

In related news, insider James J. Jeter sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $121,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.97, for a total transaction of $106,455.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 1.8% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.6% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.2% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

