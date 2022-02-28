Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) Receives €16.39 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €16.39 ($18.62).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($21.02) price objective on Engie in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a €16.50 ($18.75) price objective on Engie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.16) price target on Engie in a research note on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($18.75) price target on Engie in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.50 ($15.34) price objective on Engie in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of EPA:ENGI traded up €0.70 ($0.80) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €14.42 ($16.38). 12,741,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,250,000. Engie has a one year low of €12.16 ($13.82) and a one year high of €15.16 ($17.23). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €13.64 and a 200 day moving average of €12.75.

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

