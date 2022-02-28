Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI) Receives €16.39 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Posted by on Feb 28th, 2022

Engie Sa (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €16.39 ($18.62).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.50 ($21.02) price objective on Engie in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Barclays set a €16.50 ($18.75) price objective on Engie in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.16) price target on Engie in a research note on Monday, February 21st. UBS Group set a €16.50 ($18.75) price target on Engie in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.50 ($15.34) price objective on Engie in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of EPA:ENGI traded up €0.70 ($0.80) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching €14.42 ($16.38). 12,741,824 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,250,000. Engie has a one year low of €12.16 ($13.82) and a one year high of €15.16 ($17.23). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €13.64 and a 200 day moving average of €12.75.

About Engie (Get Rating)

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through France Excluding Infrastructures, France Infrastructures, Rest of Europe, Latin America, USA & Canada, Middle East, Asia, & Africa, and Others segments. It provides energy sales and services for buildings and industry, cities and regions, and infrastructures, as well as to individual and professional customers; and operates natural gas transportation, storage, and distribution networks and facilities, and LNG terminals primarily in France, as well as sells access rights to these terminals.

Read More

Analyst Recommendations for Engie (EPA:ENGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.