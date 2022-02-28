VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $69.00.

VSEC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on VSE from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VSE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, upped their price target on shares of VSE from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

NASDAQ VSEC traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.63. The stock had a trading volume of 830 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,045. The company has a market cap of $605.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.97 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. VSE has a 52-week low of $36.66 and a 52-week high of $65.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.91.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 25th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. This is an increase from VSE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. VSE’s payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSEC. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of VSE by 187.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,848 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $783,000 after buying an additional 8,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 708,256 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,162,000 after acquiring an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of VSE by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of VSE in the fourth quarter worth $248,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in VSE by 69.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

