Coin98 (C98) 24 Hour Volume Hits $35.98 Million

Coin98 (CURRENCY:C98) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Coin98 coin can now be purchased for $1.37 or 0.00003291 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. Coin98 has a total market cap of $253.73 million and $35.98 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000329 BTC.

S.S. Lazio (LAZIO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00009037 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00007378 BTC.

HoDooi.com (HOD) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Plant Vs Undead (PVU) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Bholdus (BHO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Beyond Protocol (BP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000135 BTC.

Knight War – The Holy Trio (KWS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000030 BTC.

DefiXBet (DXB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00000073 BTC.

DAOSquare (RICE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Coin98 Profile

Coin98 (C98) is a coin. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 185,000,000 coins. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator. Whitepaper “

Coin98 Coin Trading

