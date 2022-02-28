Pallapay (PALLA) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.94 Million

Pallapay (CURRENCY:PALLA) traded up 13.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Pallapay coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0237 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Pallapay has traded 2.5% higher against the dollar. Pallapay has a market capitalization of $13.94 million and $395,089.00 worth of Pallapay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002401 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00043438 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,819.23 or 0.06765880 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41,623.92 or 0.99893441 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00047122 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00050555 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002930 BTC.

Pallapay Coin Profile

Pallapay’s total supply is 1,999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 587,448,623 coins. Pallapay’s official Twitter account is @pallapay_com

Buying and Selling Pallapay

