PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 43,521 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 223,272 shares.The stock last traded at $20.07 and had previously closed at $20.79.

A number of analysts have commented on PETQ shares. TheStreet downgraded PetIQ from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PetIQ from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 12th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of PetIQ in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of PetIQ from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $20.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a market cap of $584.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.49.

In other PetIQ news, CEO Mccord Christensen bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Michael A. Smith purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.40 per share, for a total transaction of $214,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 67,083 shares of company stock valued at $1,367,720 over the last three months. 8.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in PetIQ by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,016,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,315,000 after acquiring an additional 202,414 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PetIQ by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,481,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,351,000 after purchasing an additional 136,726 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,541,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,807,000 after buying an additional 327,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of PetIQ by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,331,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,392,000 after buying an additional 196,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in PetIQ by 21.1% during the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,152,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,766,000 after acquiring an additional 200,726 shares in the last quarter. 96.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ)

PetIQ, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, procurement, packaging, and distribution of pet health and wellness products. It operates through the Products and Services segments. The Products segment produces and distributes pet medication and health and wellness products to the retail channel.

