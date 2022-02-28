Lear (NYSE:LEA) Trading Down 5.9%

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $156.79 and last traded at $157.06. Approximately 7,073 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 528,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.88.

LEA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Lear from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price target on Lear from $170.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lear from $191.00 to $177.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Lear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lear from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.73.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $171.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $9.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.52.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.09. Lear had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.66 earnings per share. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 12.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 49.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lear in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lear by 96.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lear during the third quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.98% of the company’s stock.

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

