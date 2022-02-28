MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

MS&AD Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.650-$3.650 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of OTCMKTS MSADY traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.76. The company had a trading volume of 44,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,908. The company has a current ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.44. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $14.01 and a 1 year high of $18.54. The stock has a market cap of $19.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.43.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MS&AD Insurance Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies which are in the insurance business. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, International Business, and Others. The Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business segment provides property and casualty insurance services such as fire, marine, accident, and automobile liability insurances.

