Sprott (NYSE:SII) Announces Earnings Results

Sprott (NYSE:SII – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, reports. Sprott had a net margin of 20.22% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter.

Shares of SII stock traded up $2.73 on Monday, hitting $41.21. The stock had a trading volume of 16,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 122,021. Sprott has a twelve month low of $32.57 and a twelve month high of $47.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. Sprott’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.96%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SII. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Sprott in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,859,000. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC bought a new stake in Sprott in the 4th quarter valued at $8,640,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Sprott by 535.4% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 87,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,224,000 after acquiring an additional 74,040 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Sprott by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 128,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after acquiring an additional 72,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Sprott in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,554,000. 28.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sprott from C$54.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Sprott from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Sprott, Inc provides investment advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities, Brokerage, and Corporate. The Exchange Listed Products segment provides management services to the company’s closed-end physical trusts and exchange traded funds.

