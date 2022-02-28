Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.430-$3.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.530. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Evergy also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.43-$3.63 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EVRG traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.19. The stock had a trading volume of 55,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,789,339. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.47. Evergy has a twelve month low of $52.87 and a twelve month high of $69.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.25.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.25. Evergy had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Evergy will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This is an increase from Evergy’s previous dividend of $0.46. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is 59.95%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Evergy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evergy has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $68.00.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder acquired 7,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $64.53 per share, with a total value of $462,551.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders acquired a total of 54,863 shares of company stock worth $3,646,292 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Evergy by 25.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in Evergy by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.35% of the company’s stock.

Evergy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electricity through its subsidiaries. It focuses on the regulation of electric utilities and development of electric transmission projects. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

