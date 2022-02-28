Alpaca Finance (ALPACA) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $57.45 Million

Alpaca Finance (CURRENCY:ALPACA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One Alpaca Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000949 BTC on exchanges. Alpaca Finance has a market cap of $55.88 million and approximately $57.45 million worth of Alpaca Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Alpaca Finance has traded up 7.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001839 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00043205 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,818.44 or 0.06779597 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41,636.64 or 1.00154706 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $19.51 or 0.00046929 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.01 or 0.00050550 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Alpaca Finance Coin Profile

Alpaca Finance’s total supply is 144,858,125 coins and its circulating supply is 141,603,872 coins. Alpaca Finance’s official Twitter account is @AlpacaFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Alpaca Finance is a leverage yield farming protocol built on the Binance Smart Chain. It allows yield farmers to earn a higher return by opening a leverage position. “

Buying and Selling Alpaca Finance

