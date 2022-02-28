$0.04 EPS Expected for HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that HealthStream, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.04 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for HealthStream’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.02. HealthStream posted earnings of $0.07 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HealthStream will report full-year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.17 to $0.24. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow HealthStream.

HealthStream (NASDAQ:HSTM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. HealthStream had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 2.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

HSTM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HealthStream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of HealthStream from $29.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in HealthStream by 550.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new stake in HealthStream during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in HealthStream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HealthStream during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in HealthStream during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ HSTM traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $20.46. 5,202 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,605. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.51 and a 200 day moving average of $26.58. HealthStream has a twelve month low of $18.51 and a twelve month high of $31.11. The company has a market capitalization of $645.76 million, a P/E ratio of 104.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 0.44.

HealthStream, Inc engages in the provision of services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the following segments: Workforce Solutions and Provider Solutions. The Workforce Solutions segment offers training, certification, assessment, development, and scheduling needs of the healthcare workforce.

