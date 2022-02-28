S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.23.

STBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ STBA traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $31.11. The company had a trading volume of 5,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,850. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.69. S&T Bancorp has a 12-month low of $27.02 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.84.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. S&T Bancorp’s payout ratio is 41.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 6,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in S&T Bancorp by 1,561.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in S&T Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

