Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.800-$3.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.820. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Service Co. International from $75.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Service Co. International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th.

SCI stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.83. The company had a trading volume of 42,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 922,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Service Co. International has a 52 week low of $45.63 and a 52 week high of $71.71. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.76.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.20. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 40.83% and a net margin of 19.38%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 19.49%.

Service Co. International declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 10,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total transaction of $729,399.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 1,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $76,884.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,471 shares of company stock valued at $1,062,453 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Service Co. International by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,051,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Service Co. International by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 626,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,468,000 after buying an additional 59,672 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,183,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,177,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following business segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization and catering.

