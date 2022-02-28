Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Shares Down 6%

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.02. 1,631 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 88,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.45 and a beta of 0.43.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 3.7% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 73,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Telecom Argentina by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,657 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Telecom Argentina by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 35,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its position in shares of Telecom Argentina by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 21,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 6,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Telecom Argentina by 14.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 56,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Telecom Argentina Company Profile

Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.

