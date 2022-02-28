Telecom Argentina (NYSE:TEO) Shares Down 6%

Telecom Argentina S.A. (NYSE:TEO – Get Rating)’s share price fell 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.02 and last traded at $5.02. 1,631 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 88,964 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.34.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telecom Argentina from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.
The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.45 and a beta of 0.43.
Telecom Argentina Company Profile (NYSE:TEO)
Telecom Argentina SA engages in the provision of telecommunications services. The company offers fixed-line telecommunications, mobile telecommunications, other telephone-related services such as international long-distance and wholesale services, data transmission, information technology solutions outsourcing, and internet services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Telecom Argentina (TEO)
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Argentina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Argentina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.