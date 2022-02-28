Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO) Hits New 52-Week High at $16.66

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $16.66 and last traded at $16.55, with a volume of 16647 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.33.

CRDO has been the topic of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.00.

Credo Technology Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRDO)

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is a provider of high-performance serial connectivity solutions for the hyperscale datacenter, 5G carrier, enterprise networking, artificial intelligence and high-performance computing markets. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

