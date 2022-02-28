Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Stock Price Up 8.1%

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO – Get Rating) shares rose 8.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.43 and last traded at $15.27. Approximately 35,096 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,388,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.12.

TALO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Talos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.79.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.05.

In other Talos Energy news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total value of $45,364.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 6,784,531 shares of company stock worth $63,581,038 over the last quarter. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Talos Energy by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,628,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,759,000 after purchasing an additional 528,762 shares during the last quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 92.0% in the 4th quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 3,882,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,045,000 after buying an additional 1,859,998 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Talos Energy by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,256,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,912,000 after buying an additional 629,567 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,531,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,590,000 after purchasing an additional 369,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Talos Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,174,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,307,000 after purchasing an additional 51,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

About Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

