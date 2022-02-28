Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Trading Up 6.6% This Week

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 28th. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a total market capitalization of $335,903.61 and approximately $4,756.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00009818 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.87 or 0.00227521 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0310 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000441 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0474 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000138 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

About Bitcoin Confidential

BC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Confidential is bitcoinconfidential.cc . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.