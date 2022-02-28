Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.33 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) will announce $1.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Thirty Three analysts have issued estimates for Shopify’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.34 and the lowest is $0.21. Shopify reported earnings of $2.01 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.
On average, analysts expect that Shopify will report full year earnings of $6.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $23.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $9.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.37 to $28.33. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Shopify.
Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Shopify had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 63.20%. The business’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 0.9% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 652 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 35.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 6 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.0% during the third quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 707 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Souders Financial Advisors boosted its position in Shopify by 1.0% during the third quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 696 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barr E S & Co. boosted its position in Shopify by 3.8% during the third quarter. Barr E S & Co. now owns 192 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. 60.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shopify stock traded up $12.05 on Monday, reaching $689.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 92,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,850,957. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 12.15 and a current ratio of 12.15. The company has a market cap of $86.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,020.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,318.11. Shopify has a twelve month low of $585.03 and a twelve month high of $1,762.92.
About Shopify
Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.
