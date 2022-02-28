Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.82 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.67. Exelon also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $2.080-$2.080 EPS.

EXC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Exelon from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Exelon from $63.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank cut shares of Exelon from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Exelon from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.73.

Get Exelon alerts:

EXC traded down $0.04 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.56. 902,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,530,500. Exelon has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $44.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $51.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.338 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

In related news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $206,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $357,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $394,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exelon by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

About Exelon (Get Rating)

Exelon Corp. operates as a utility services holding company, which engages in the energy generation, power marketing, and energy delivery business. It operates through the following segments: Mid Atlantic, Midwest, New York, Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) and other Power Regions. The Mid-Atlantic segment represents operations in the eastern half of PJM, which includes New Jersey, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Delaware, the District of Columbia and parts of Pennsylvania and North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.