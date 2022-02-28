Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $3.900-$4.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.970. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Pinnacle West Capital also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.90-4.10 EPS.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pinnacle West Capital presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.79.

Shares of NYSE:PNW traded down $2.08 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.91. The stock had a trading volume of 37,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,198. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.28. Pinnacle West Capital has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $88.54.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.19. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $798.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $659.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Pinnacle West Capital’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 67.19%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 559,129 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,469,000 after buying an additional 126,329 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 101,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,197,000 after buying an additional 13,089 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 652,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,042,000 after buying an additional 201,909 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 232,914 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,441,000 after purchasing an additional 92,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

