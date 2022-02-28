First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCRD – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC’s earnings. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC will report full year earnings of $0.41 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

In related news, CEO Christopher J. Flynn purchased 12,500 shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.74 per share, with a total value of $59,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 8,472 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC by 319.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 15,765 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. 31.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:FCRD traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, hitting $4.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,742. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.99 million, a P/E ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.56. First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC has a one year low of $3.50 and a one year high of $4.89.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company. Its objective is to generate both current income and capital appreciation, through investments in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of lower middle market companies. The company was founded on May 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

