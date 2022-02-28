Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.82 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.85. Welltower reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year earnings of $3.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.46 to $3.68. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.95 to $4.16. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Welltower.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 9.69% and a return on equity of 2.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Welltower from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.94.

Shares of NYSE WELL traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $83.38. 133,462 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,518,308. Welltower has a 52 week low of $67.41 and a 52 week high of $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.29 billion, a PE ratio of 80.28, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.62%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Welltower during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 148.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Welltower Company Profile (Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

