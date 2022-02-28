Neptune Wellness Solutions (TSE:NEPT) Shares Up 14.6%

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc. (TSE:NEPT – Get Rating) shot up 14.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$0.47 and last traded at C$0.47. 141,129 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 62% from the average session volume of 87,077 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.41.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NEPT shares. Cowen lowered their target price on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.65 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.50 to C$0.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Desjardins lowered their target price on Neptune Wellness Solutions from C$1.00 to C$0.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$80.38 million and a PE ratio of -0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.68, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc operates as an integrated health and wellness company. It builds a portfolio of lifestyle brands and consumer packaged goods products under the Forest Remedies and, Ocean Remedies, Neptune Wellness, Mood Ring, and OCEANO3 brands. The company offers turnkey product development and supply chain solutions to businesses and government customers in various health and wellness verticals, such as legal cannabis and hemp, nutraceuticals, and white label consumer packaged goods.

