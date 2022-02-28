Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Reaches New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Galiano Gold Inc. (TSE:GAU – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after Berenberg Bank downgraded the stock from a buy rating to a hold rating. Berenberg Bank now has a C$0.90 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$1.20. Galiano Gold traded as low as C$0.71 and last traded at C$0.75, with a volume of 103236 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.75.

Several other research firms have also commented on GAU. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$2.80 price objective on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.78.

The company has a market cap of C$175.46 million and a PE ratio of 3.36. The company has a current ratio of 21.78, a quick ratio of 21.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.96.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

