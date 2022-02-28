IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) Stock Price Down 5.5%

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating) (TSE:IMG) shares fell 5.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.90. 364,024 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 6,422,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.07.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IAG. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$4.75 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. boosted their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a $3.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.75 to $3.25 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, IAMGOLD has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of -5.39 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.85.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Rating ) (TSE:IMG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The mining company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.07 million. IAMGOLD had a negative net margin of 22.09% and a positive return on equity of 1.04%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IAMGOLD Co. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 2.4% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,333,683 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,414,000 after buying an additional 976,149 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAMGOLD by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,485,938 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $42,733,000 after buying an additional 252,006 shares during the period. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd acquired a new position in IAMGOLD during the fourth quarter worth $31,851,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,421,046 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $20,098,000 after purchasing an additional 284,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,062,964 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,453,000 after purchasing an additional 40,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.66% of the company’s stock.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

