Hyve Group (LON:HYVE) Hits New 1-Year Low at $63.95

Hyve Group Plc (LON:HYVE – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 63.95 ($0.87) and last traded at GBX 68 ($0.92), with a volume of 3364599 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 88.70 ($1.21).

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HYVE. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 140 ($1.90) target price on shares of Hyve Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Liberum Capital decreased their target price on shares of Hyve Group from GBX 140 ($1.90) to GBX 130 ($1.77) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 140 ($1.90) target price on shares of Hyve Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 180 ($2.45).

The company has a market cap of £198.32 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 102.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 107.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.37, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Hyve Group Plc engages in the organization of trade exhibitions, conferences, and related activities. The company serves technology, beauty and healthcare, building and interior, education technology, energy, fashion, food and packaging, manufacturing industrial technology, retail, transport and logistic, travel and tourism, and other sectors.

