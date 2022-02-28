NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $8.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. NexTier Oilfield Solutions traded as high as $7.88 and last traded at $7.87, with a volume of 178005 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.19.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $6.00 to $7.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.81.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 2,229.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in the third quarter worth $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in NexTier Oilfield Solutions during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in NexTier Oilfield Solutions by 338.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 11,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.15% of the company’s stock.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 2.51.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NYSE:NEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. NexTier Oilfield Solutions had a negative return on equity of 23.16% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NexTier Oilfield Solutions

NexTier Oilfield Solutions, Incis an oilfield service company. It offers completion solutions, hydraulic fracturing, wire line, pump down, coiled tubing, cementing, rig services, special services, and fluids management services. The company operates through the following segments: Completion Services, Well Construction and Intervention Services and Well Support Services.

