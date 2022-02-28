Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.660-$1.720 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

UNIT traded down $0.05 on Monday, reaching $12.70. 141,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,208. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.36 and its 200-day moving average is $12.86. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.01 and a beta of 0.99. Uniti Group has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $14.60.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. Uniti Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.03%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Uniti Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UNIT. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the third quarter valued at $290,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Uniti Group in the fourth quarter valued at $334,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 38.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 27,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 7,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Uniti Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 77,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $955,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Uniti Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which is engaged in the acquisition and construction of mission infrastructure in the communications industry. It operates through the following business segments: Leasing, Fiber Infrastructure, Towers, Consumer CLEC, and Corporate. The Leasing segment represents the real estate investment trust operations of the company and includes the results from leasing business, Uniti leasing, which engages in the acquisition of mission-critical communications assets and leasing them to anchor customers on either and exclusive or shared-tenant basis.

