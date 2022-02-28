SPINDLE (SPD) Price Tops $0.0001 on Exchanges

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. SPINDLE has a total market cap of $534,814.93 and approximately $5,279.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SPINDLE coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, SPINDLE has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41,510.05 or 0.99250338 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.96 or 0.00071642 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $97.74 or 0.00233686 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00012946 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.24 or 0.00144034 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.23 or 0.00280303 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001306 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003593 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00029894 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,050,576,097 coins. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SPINDLE is spindle.zone

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

SPINDLE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SPINDLE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SPINDLE using one of the exchanges listed above.

