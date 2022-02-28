district0x (DNT) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $3.05 Million

district0x (CURRENCY:DNT) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. One district0x coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0723 or 0.00000173 BTC on major exchanges. district0x has a total market cap of $43.41 million and approximately $3.05 million worth of district0x was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, district0x has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar.

About district0x

district0x (CRYPTO:DNT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 18th, 2017. district0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for district0x is /r/district0x and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . district0x’s official Twitter account is @district0x and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for district0x is district0x.io

According to CryptoCompare, “District0x Network is a collective of decentralized marketplaces and communities, hereafter referred to as districts. Districts exist as decentralized autonomous organizations on the district0x Network, built upon a standard open source framework comprised of Ethereum smart contracts and front-end libraries, hereafter referred to as d0xINFRA. d0xINFRA provides districts with the core functionalities required to operate an online market or community. The district0x Network Token can be used to signal what districts should be built and deployed by the district0x Project team and can be staked to gain access to voting rights in any district on the district0x Network. “

district0x Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as district0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire district0x should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase district0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

