The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Receives $217.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $213.56.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MIDD. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Middleby from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middleby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Middleby from $194.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Middleby from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

MIDD traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $176.49. 10,445 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 536,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $189.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.11. The company has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49 and a beta of 1.65. Middleby has a one year low of $143.95 and a one year high of $201.34.

Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.08. Middleby had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $866.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Middleby will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 300 shares of Middleby stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.04, for a total transaction of $54,912.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Middleby by 410.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Middleby by 190.4% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 151 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Middleby in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Middleby in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Middleby by 170.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 99.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

