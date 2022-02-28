$746.23 Million in Sales Expected for CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) to announce sales of $746.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Ten analysts have made estimates for CAE’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $791.50 million and the lowest is $691.25 million. CAE reported sales of $706.22 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th.

On average, analysts expect that CAE will report full year sales of $2.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.59 billion to $2.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.08 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for CAE.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Rating) (TSE:CAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The aerospace company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. CAE had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 3.23%. The company had revenue of $848.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAE shares. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on CAE in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities upgraded CAE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut CAE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Desjardins decreased their target price on CAE from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on CAE from C$45.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Shares of CAE stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.52. 44,181 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,563. CAE has a twelve month low of $22.80 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The firm has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.68. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in CAE by 0.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 77,494 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,312,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd boosted its position in CAE by 53.9% during the fourth quarter. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd now owns 1,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its position in CAE by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 40,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in CAE by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,524 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in CAE by 0.6% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 89,543 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. 56.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAE, Inc engages in the provision of digital immersion and training services for the civil aviation, defense and security, and healthcare markets. It operates through the following segments: Civil Aviation Training Solutions, Defence and Security, and Healthcare. The Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment focuses on aviation professionals, airlines, business aviation operators, and aircraft manufacturers.

