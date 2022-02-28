Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Stock Price Up 10.9%

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL – Get Rating) rose 10.9% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.55 and last traded at $3.55. Approximately 103,085 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,499,086 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.20.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Arrival in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.82.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arrival by 66.7% during the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrival during the third quarter valued at $135,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrival during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrival during the second quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arrival during the fourth quarter valued at $82,000. 9.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arrival Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

