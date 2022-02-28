Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $13.19

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$13.19 and last traded at C$13.10, with a volume of 87139 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.91.
The company has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$10.74 and a 200-day moving average price of C$8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.68.
About Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC)
See Also
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Russian Sanctions Roil Markets, Gold Rises
- Cybersecurity Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- 3 S&P Outperformers…That Aren’t Oil Companies
- Wolverine Worldwide A Comfortable Fit For The Institutions
Receive News & Ratings for Frontera Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontera Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.